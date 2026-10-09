Moehe, British Council Sign Mou To Enhance Professional Training

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Council to strengthen professional and technical training for teachers and school leaders to develop their skills.

The signing was attended by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater, and representatives of the British embassy in Qatar.

The MoU was signed by the director of the MoEHE's Training and Development Centre, Iman Salman al-Mohannadi, and British Council director Dr Waseem Qutub.

It provides a framework for co-operation in designing and delivering specialised training programmes, exchanging expertise and professional practices, and organising workshops, conferences and professional events.

It also aims to enhance continuous learning and support joint initiatives and projects.

Al-Mohannadi said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to developing educational and leadership capabilities in line with professional standards, adding that investment in training is a strategic investment in people and their ability to adapt to educational developments and contribute effectively to the future.

Dr Qutub described the MoU as an important step in the educational partnership between the two sides, stressing the importance of investing in teachers and educational leaders to enhance the quality and future of education.

He said the agreement would expand co-operation through training, knowledge exchange and sharing educational experiences between Qatar and the UK.