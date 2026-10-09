India, Singapore Consider 2,000 MW Power Interconnection Via Southeast Asia

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Singapore are exploring options for a proposed 2,000 MW cross-border power interconnection to strengthen regional electricity trade and energy security, Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said on Thursday.

One option under consideration is a land-based transmission corridor spanning around 3,000 km, connecting Imphal in India to Singapore through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia, Naik said while addressing the East Asia Summit energy ministers' meeting in Manila.

The proposed interconnection could facilitate reliable cross-border electricity trade, support renewable energy integration and strengthen regional energy security, he said.

Naik said India was ready to share its experience in renewable energy deployment, grid integration, transmission planning, energy storage, green hydrogen and clean energy technologies with East Asian countries, reported The Economic Times.

He also called for stronger institutional cooperation between the ASEAN Centre for Energy and Indian institutions, including NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India and the Central Electricity Authority.

Potential areas of regional cooperation include strategic petroleum reserves, electricity system resilience, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas supply security, renewable energy forecasting, battery energy storage and green hydrogen, Naik added.

(KNN Bureau)