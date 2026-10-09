ITLA To Boost Multimodal Connectivity, Reduce Logistics Costs In India: Experts

MENAFN - KNN India)The proposed Integrated Transport and Logistics Authority (ITLA) could strengthen multimodal connectivity, improve resource utilisation and reduce logistics costs in India, industry experts said.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of ITLA as the apex body for integrated transport and logistics planning, research, project appraisal and monitoring, policy support and data analytics, reported PTI.

Kushal Kumar Singh, partner, Deloitte India, said coordinated planning and execution across transport modes would be critical to improving connectivity and reducing logistics costs as a share of GDP.

Suryansh Jalan, chief business officer, FarEye, said the authority could improve coordination across road, rail and port networks by integrating infrastructure planning, freight data and decision-making.

He said better data and coordination could help identify infrastructure bottlenecks, prioritise investments and improve implementation across ministries and states.

Potential Benefits For MSMEs

Jalan said improved logistics planning could help businesses make better decisions on dispatch schedules, transport modes and responses to disruptions.

Greater predictability in freight movement could reduce inventory requirements, waiting times and delivery delays while improving asset utilisation, he added.

For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), faster movement of goods could also release working capital tied up in inventory and support business expansion, Jalan said.

(KNN Bureau)