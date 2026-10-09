Ada Earns AWS Travel And Hospitality Competency For Resolving Traveler Issues At Scale

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Ada, the pioneer in Agentic Customer Experience, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency. The designation recognizes Ada as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success helping travel and hospitality brands resolve customer issues at scale. Ada joins a select group of 58 AWS Partners holding the competency, and it reflects a shared commitment to helping travel brands deliver service that holds up on their busiest, most unpredictable days.

"Travel is where agentic customer service gets tested hardest. Demand spikes without warning, policies change by the hour, and customers are often stressed and far from home," said Mike Murchison, CEO and co-founder of Ada. "Our airline and hospitality customers don't just need AI agents that launch well. They need to keep improving them, week after week, as their operations change. Achieving this competency with AWS reflects the work our customers' teams have done with us, and it helps us bring that approach to more travel brands around the world."

Built for the moments travel customers remember

A flight was cancelled at 11 p.m. A loyalty upgrade that didn't carry over to a rebooked itinerary. A connection missed by six minutes. These are the conversations that shape how travelers feel about a brand, and they rarely arrive one at a time.

Ada-powered AI agents connect to reservation, inventory, loyalty, and CRM systems to understand what a customer needs and take action on their behalf. When a traveler's flight is disrupted, the AI agent accesses the reservation system, makes the change, and confirms it in the conversation. That's deep resolution: doing the work the customer needed, not just closing the conversation.

Improving AI customer service after launch, together

The competency recognizes more than a successful deployment. Ada helps travel brands transform their traditional customer service operations into agentic CX organizations, providing the platform, processes and people organizations need to deliver extraordinary customer experiences at scale:

Resolution at peak volume: Ada-powered AI agents handle disruption surges, rebookings, and pre-departure questions without adding hold times or headcount. Every language, every channel: Travel brands serve guests in 60 languages across Messaging, Voice, and Email, in their own brand voice, without separate workflows per market. Continuous improvement with Performance Center: Playbooks, Coaching, and Simulations help customer teams find opportunities to improve their AI agent and test changes before they reach travelers. Built to work with AWS: Ada integrates with Amazon Connect to hand off chat and voice conversations to human agents with full context, and runs on AWS infrastructure, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker for AI, with regional hosting in the US, Canada, and the EU that helps travel brands meet GDPR and other compliance obligations.

“AI is not a one-time implementation-it has to keep learning and improving. For Cebu Pacific, that means continuously helping our AI agents better understand customer intent, so they can respond more accurately and resolve issues more effectively. The real value is not simply in handling more interactions, but in delivering better-quality resolutions at first contact and improving the customer experience at scale.”

- Candice Iyog, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, Cebu Pacific

To learn more about Ada for travel and hospitality, visit the website and find Ada on the AWS Marketplace.

About Ada

Ada is the agentic customer experience company. Activated by the ACX Operating Model, enterprises turn their customer service operations into agentic CX organizations, where AI agents resolve issues end to end, improve week after week, and deliver extraordinary experiences at scale. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 6.4 billion interactions for global brands like Ancestry, Cebu Pacific, IPSY, monday, Pinterest, and Sky, with enterprise-grade security and compliance built in. Learn more at ada.

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