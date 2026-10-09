A $25,000 Prize Waits In Los Angeles. The First Clue Is Inside A Movie

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - What's in the case? Registration is now open, and players across the US can try to find out.“What's In The Silver Case?” is a live mystery that begins inside“The Man With the Silver Case,” the black-and-white neo-noir thriller from writer-director Colin Best, and moves into Los Angeles, with a $25,000 prize for the winner.







Image caption: Key art for“The Man With the Silver Case,” written and directed by Colin Best.

The first clue is hidden in the film itself, so the only way in is to watch it.“The Man With the Silver Case” is streaming now on Prime Video and free on Kapang ( ).

Players who solve the opening clue register at lookagain ( ), and from there the hunt moves off the screen and into the city. Later stages take place in person in Los Angeles. Players can compare notes on released clues, but each player must complete every step personally.

Up to 50 finalists will earn a place in a three-day finale in Los Angeles from October 27 to 29. The winner is expected to be announced October 30, 2026, after verification.

“You watch most of these movies and you know where they're going from minute two,” said Colin Best, writer and director of“The Man With the Silver Case.”

In the film, a nameless Man in Gray (Stuart Reid) takes a job delivering a mysterious silver case for a shadowy organization. Handcuffed to it and hunted by people willing to kill for it, he retreats to a safe house, where an unprepared family is pulled into the violence he brings with him.

Best shot the film in 19 days on a single camera, on location during the coldest Swiss winter in 20 years, with the lead doing his own stunts in freezing conditions. The film includes a helicopter jump and more, all for a budget of less than a car commercial.

It co-stars Lara Marian and Tom Ohmer, and its soundtrack runs from Sonny Rollins to The Cure's“A Forest” and the Grateful Dead's“Dire Wolf.” It was released by Freestyle Digital Media.

“Colin did a fantastic job creating that feeling that you have to know what's inside the silver case. We wanted to take that curiosity and FOMO beyond the screen, turn Los Angeles into an extension of the story, and create something people would want to talk about, share and actually be part of,” said David Soltani, Managing Partner of DSo Consulting and one of the strategists leading the campaign.

HOW TO PLAY

Watch“The Man With the Silver Case,” free on Kapang or on Prime Video.

Find the clue hidden in the film and enter it at lookagain.

Follow the hunt as it moves into Los Angeles, where later stages take place in person.

Up to 50 finalists compete in the finale October 27 to 29. The winner is expected to be announced October 30.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase an entrant's chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the US who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence at the time of registration. Contest Period: October 6, 2026 at 12:00:00 a.m. PT through October 30, 2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. Later stages and the finale require in-person participation in Los Angeles, California. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: MWSC, LLC. Administrator: Promosis, Inc. Full Official Rules at lookagain/rules ( PDF: /rules ).

ABOUT“THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE”

“The Man With the Silver Case” is a black-and-white neo-noir thriller written and directed by Colin Best and produced by Chris Martin and Beni Lehmann, with Colin Best and Joby Ogwyn as executive producers. It stars Stuart Reid, Lara Marian and Tom Ohmer. Shot in Switzerland and released by Freestyle Digital Media, the film is streaming on Prime Video and free on Kapang.

ABOUT COLIN BEST

Colin Best is a musician, filmmaker and hotelier, and“The Man With the Silver Case” is his feature directorial debut. In 2016 he produced“The Black Jacket,” a vérité documentary about a former Black Panther working to change the violent mindsets of influential gang members in South Central Los Angeles. He founded The Academy of Chess and Checkers, a musical collective with six albums released since 2005, and his later music projects include Billy Chuck: Frontier Music.

Press kit, stills and key art:

Trailer (YouTube):

Interviews with Colin Best are available on request.

MEDIA CONTACT

Zac Hunter

Thelemata

EMAIL:... | PHONE: 757-304-2279

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media:

Image caption: Key art for“The Man With the Silver Case,” written and directed by Colin Best.

News Source: Writer-director Colin Best

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