LANDMARK Launches 'Destination CENTRAL': A District-Wide Invitation To Explore The Dynamism, Luxury, And Soul Of Central Arabian Post

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – LANDMARK today unveils Destination CENTRAL, inviting local residents and international visitors to rediscover the many sides of Central through the collectible Central Passport. The programme celebrates the district's long-standing role as Hong Kong's gateway for arrival, exchange and discovery. Inspired by the spirit of travel, Destination CENTRAL connects experiences across Central, bringing together travel-inspired activations in partnership with Hong Kong Tramways and Asia Miles; district-wide dining privileges; a global spectacle by Louis Vuitton; and THE CHATER, an exclusive dining concept presented by LANDMARK.

Your Passport to Central

Created by LANDMARK, the luggage-inspired Central Passport is a collectible guide bringing together experiences both within LANDMARK and across the wider district into a seamless journey. Inside, a curated map is paired with personal stories and recommendations from people who know Central closely-from tram motormen, singers and public figures to athletes, celebrated chefs and bar founders-inviting visitors to uncover the area's hidden character.

Available from collection points across the district, the Central Passport can be personalised with stamps from eight designated locations. Visitors who collect any three stamps can visit the Destination CENTRAL Redemption Counter on 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM to enter a lucky draw and unlock a surprise gift. Lucky winners stand a chance to receive up to 66,000 Asia Miles-equivalent to a round-trip business-class flight to Japan-alongside photobooth experiences, limited-edition keepsakes and dining vouchers. The Central Passport also includes exclusive dining privileges from more than 40 participating partners, including Lan Kwai Fong and The Murray.

Louis Vuitton at LANDMARK

Following iconic presentations on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, 57th Street in New York and 'The Louis' in Shanghai, Louis Vuitton brings the latest chapter of its global series to Hong Kong. Unveiling soon, the Maison will present a monumental mega-art installation at LANDMARK, reimagining its enduring“Spirit of Travel”. Complemented by the pop-up store currently at LANDMARK ATRIUM and the upcoming dedicated Basement Brand Exhibition, the experience offers a captivating glimpse into the world of Louis Vuitton-setting the stage for the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Maison at LANDMARK.

Transit Through Central's Changing Landscape

The travel narrative continues with the LANDMARK Tram Station and Heritage Route, created in partnership with Hong Kong Tramways. Together, they offer an interactive look at Central's transport heritage and evolving urban landscape-from its early harbourfront and trading past to today's connected city centre. The LANDMARK Tram Station recreates one of the city's first-generation trams, fitted with authentic archive pieces from Hong Kong Tramways, including a traditional ticket punch, a coin box, driving console and“Dick, Kerr” controller.

A First Class Stop for Dining and Views

Taking the travel theme into hospitality, LANDMARK presents THE CHATER, an exclusive dining concept opening on 6 October, featuring an all-day menu curated by Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Inspired by the elegance and anticipation of a grand station lounge, the new venue brings together Hong Kong and international flavours, with highlights including bubble tea and gourmet quick bites, alongside Pierre Hermé macarons and gelato set to be launched later in the season. The experience will extend to Platform 1889 on 3/F, a first-class railway carriage-inspired feature within THE CHATER's terrace. Named for the year Sir Paul Chater co-founded Hongkong Land, Platform 1889 pays tribute to a defining moment in Central's history while offering a prime view of Louis Vuitton's monumental mega-art installation and the Central skyline.

Halloween Takes Over Central

From 17 to 31 October, Hongkong Land, supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and district partners, presents Halloween in Central -a heritage-led celebration that transforms Central's iconic streetscape into a citywide Halloween playground.

At Statue Square Gardens, South, four large-scale installations set a striking scene: I Am Watching You, a giant eyeball rising over the fountain; The Awakening, a monumental gateway; the photo-ready Coffin Throne; and The Jail, a haunted reimagining of the pavilion.

On Chater Road, the programme begins with Boo-st Your Mood – Pickleball Day in partnership with Pick & Match on 17 October, a wellness-focused afternoon of active fun. This is followed by OPEN by HE.R – Halloween in Central Kick-Off Party on 18 October, bringing live music and high-energy celebrations to the street. Monster Mash Fest – Family Day arrives on 24 October with costumes, face painting, themed bouncy-castle sessions, performances and Halloween treats, before Halloween Day Unleashed closes the programme on 31 October, featuring cosplay, roving characters, themed performances and late-night festivities. Full details are available at

“As a key stakeholder deeply rooted in Central, Hongkong Land is delighted to bring Destination CENTRAL to life alongside our district partners, inviting the public to discover the extraordinary charm of Central anew,” said Olivia Luk, General Manager, Marketing, Hong Kong Central, Hongkong Land Limited.“Together with a rich programme of dining privileges and seasonal celebrations, we hope everyone-from daily office workers and local residents to visitors-can shape their own memorable story of Central.”

Exclusive Rewards and Privileges

Destination CENTRAL brings added benefits to every qualifying LANDMARK visit with HSBC-exclusive offers for BESPOKE members. From 28 September to 18 November 2026, eligible BESPOKE members paying with an HSBC Privé Mastercard® or HSBC Premier Mastercard® can receive up to HK$3,000 in BESPOKE Bonus Reward Vouchers, up to 135,000 Bonus BESPOKE Points, and Complimentary Beverage Passes to Platform 1889 at THE CHATER upon registration of cumulative same-day eligible spending.

Terms and conditions apply. For full programme and promotional details, including specific Central Passport mechanisms, please visit .

@landmarkhk #LANDMARKHK #DestinationCENTRAL

APPENDIX

Please visit the Destination CENTRAL website at for the latest programme details, terms and conditions.

Central Passport Collection & Reward Details (28 September – 18 November 2026 )