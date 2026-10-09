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ONYX Hospitality Group Marks 60 Years With Curated Partnerships Bringing More Of What You Love To Life Arabian Post

ONYX Hospitality Group Marks 60 Years With Curated Partnerships Bringing More Of What You Love To Life Arabian Post


2026-10-09 02:16:21
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, is bringing its 60th anniversary campaign,“ More of What You Love,” to life through a series of collaborations designed to create new experiences for today's travellers.

Bringing together Thai heritage, contemporary creativity and digital connectivity, ONYX Hospitality Group is collaborating with ChaTraMue, Thailand's iconic tea brand; internationally recognised Thai artist Benzilla; and Grab Thailand, a leading digital platform for mobility and everyday services. Each partnership adds a different dimension to the ONYX experience, spanning food and beverage, art, lifestyle and mobility, while connecting the Group's Thai roots and hospitality expertise with the way people travel, dine and discover today.

Two Thai Brands, One Shared Heritage

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The Arabian Post

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