UK And Allies Expose Integrity Tech Cyber Operations Arabian Post
The advisory, released on Thursday by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and agencies from six other countries, describes how China-linked operators combine automated scanning, compromised devices and direct exploitation of security weaknesses to steal sensitive information from organisations worldwide.
The US Justice Department simultaneously announced court-authorised seizures targeting Microscan and FishHub, two tools allegedly operated by personnel associated with Integrity Technology Group. Seven domains were seized in an operation intended to prevent further use of the infrastructure. The disruption aimed to disable services rather than issue warnings.
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