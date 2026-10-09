Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

UK And Allies Expose Integrity Tech Cyber Operations Arabian Post


2026-10-09 02:16:21
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain, the United States and international partners have issued a joint cybersecurity warning identifying malicious operations enabled by China's Integrity Technology Group, as American authorities seized internet domains associated with tools used to penetrate critical infrastructure networks.

The advisory, released on Thursday by Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and agencies from six other countries, describes how China-linked operators combine automated scanning, compromised devices and direct exploitation of security weaknesses to steal sensitive information from organisations worldwide.

The US Justice Department simultaneously announced court-authorised seizures targeting Microscan and FishHub, two tools allegedly operated by personnel associated with Integrity Technology Group. Seven domains were seized in an operation intended to prevent further use of the infrastructure. The disruption aimed to disable services rather than issue warnings.

MENAFN09102026000152002308ID1111785015



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search