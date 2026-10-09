Miami Small Businesses Ready To Grow: ICCC Wants You In The Room

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applications now open for fully funded business accelerator offering practical growth tools, capital connections, and a powerful entrepreneur network

Miami, FL, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you're serious about growing your business, this is a room you want to be in.

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is bringing its Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) program back to Miami, connecting established small business owners with the strategies, experts, capital resources, and relationships that can move a business forward.

Applications are open now for the 2026 Miami cohort, which kicks off with an in-person Opening Seminar on Tuesday, October 27. The program continues with a flexible five-month combination of live virtual sessions, self-paced learning, coaching, and peer connections. Participation is fully funded for qualifying businesses, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America and FedEx. ICIC is grateful for their continued commitment to small business growth and economic opportunity.

What do business owners get?



Strengthen your strategy, marketing, finances, and operations with practical guidance and tools

Connect with lenders, investors, and capital experts

Explore practical ways to use AI and digital tools to improve efficiency and drive growth

Exchange insights and ideas with other business owners tackling similar challenges and opportunities Tap into ICCC's national community of more than 7,000 alumni entrepreneurs

“Business owners don't need more theory-they need ideas, tools, and relationships they can put to work,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC.“ICCC gives Miami entrepreneurs an opportunity to step away from the day-to-day, focus on where they want to take their business next, and connect with people and resources that can accelerate that growth.”

Capstone Pitch Competition

At the capstone event, ICCC graduates will have the opportunity to pitch their businesses in an in-person competition for $5,000 in total prizes:



1st place: $2,500

2nd place: $1,500 3rd place: $1,000

The competition gives participating entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their businesses, sharpen their pitches, and compete for funding to advance their growth plans.

Miami Entrepreneurship in Action

Miami-based Liaisons Corporation is a strong example of a local business that engaged with an ICIC executive education program and went on to achieve significant growth.

Founder Susanne Birbragher participated in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, for which ICIC serves as the national recruitment partner, and Liaisons was later recognized through ICIC's Inner City 100 program, which celebrates high-growth businesses in under-resourced communities. The company has grown into an international business with operations in Miami and Mexico City, delivering corporate events and group travel experiences in more than 70 cities across 30 countries.

Liaisons was also recognized with ICIC's FedEx Champion of Global Entrepreneurship Award, honoring the company's commitment to diversity, global trade, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunity.

Birbragher's story reflects the ambition and growth potential of Miami's small business community. ICCC connects Miami business owners with practical tools, expertise, and relationships to build what's next.

Who Should Apply

The 2026 Miami ICCC cohort is designed for established small business owners who are ready to take their businesses to the next level. Whether you're looking to strengthen your strategy, explore new growth opportunities, access capital, or build relationships with other entrepreneurs, ICCC offers valuable resources and connections.

Applications are now open, and space is limited. Miami-area business owners are encouraged to learn more and apply ahead of the October 27 Opening Seminar.

Apply Now: ICCC Miami 2026

About ICIC

Breaking barriers. Building businesses. Strengthening communities. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Dr. Michael E. Porter. Through research, programs, and partnerships, ICIC generates insights, expands opportunities for small business growth, and strengthens local economies and communities. ICIC's research identifies needs, barriers, and opportunities in under-resourced communities, while its programs connect small business owners with executive education, coaching, technical assistance, capital, and networks that strengthen their capacity for sustainable growth. Together, this work advances ICIC's mission to create jobs, increase incomes, and build wealth for local residents.

CONTACT: Sarah Ginand ICIC +1 617-803-4532...