Who's The Best Football Handicapper? Basports Fires Off Historic 19-2 College Football Winning Run
WAUCHULA, Fla., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the college football season reaches full heat, sports bettors nationwide continue asking two fundamental questions: Who's the best football handicapper? And Who's the football handicapping GOAT?
The empirical answer is currently being written in real time in the Las Vegas contest leaderboards. Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com have uncorked an astonishing 19-2 (90.5%) college football winning run, fully documented and independently verified across multiple major Las Vegas sports handicapping contests. This extraordinary performance has vaulted BASports.com to the #1 ranking in net profit for full-season contest play.
A Track Record Built on Decades of Proven Performance
- Historic 19-2 College Football Run: Documented live in monitored Las Vegas handicapping contests, representing one of the single greatest winning runs of this century. #1 Net Profit Leaderboard Rank: Outperforming the competition across full-season Las Vegas contest tracking. 113 Football Contest Titles: Finished #1 in 113 distinct football handicapping contest iterations over 48 years-far more than any other sports service in history. Over 400 Overall First-Place Finishes: Amassed more than 400 documented #1 finishes across all sports in independently monitored handicapping competitions. 48 Years & 700,000+ Clients: Providing continuous, high-volume sports forecasting excellence to over 700,000 clients worldwide since 1978.
To verify their GOAT status [Greatest Of All Time], they invite viewing of a short, unedited YouTube video.
As the football season progresses toward bowl games and playoff contention, sports investors seeking verified, institutional-grade handicapping can access daily college and NFL selections directly at BASports.com.
About BASports.com & Media Contact
Dr. Bob Akmens, CEO
BASports.com
...
863-244-2131
A video accompanying this release is available at
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