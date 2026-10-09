San Diego's Newest Coffee Sensation, Klatch Coffee, To Showcase Award-Winning Coffee At The San Diego Coffee Festival

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Fresh off being named Newsweek's #1 Premium Coffee Brand, the acclaimed roaster will showcase its award-winning coffee at the Oct. 10-11 event at Broadway Pier

- Heather Perry, Klatch Coffee CEO SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Klatch Coffee, recently crowned Newsweek's“Best Premium Coffee Brand 2026,” is thrilled to announce it will be showcasing at the highly anticipated San Diego Coffee Festival, October 10th and 11th at Broadway Pier. As San Diego's newest specialty coffee sensation, Klatch is bringing its award-winning, "peak of flavor" roasts directly to the festival to celebrate its rapid, ongoing expansion across the county.“We are excited to pour some amazing coffee, meet our new neighbors, and celebrate this exciting milestone with the vibrant local coffee community at the San Diego Coffee Festival,” shares Klatch Coffee CEO Heather Perry.The festival appearance comes during a monumental season of growth for the family-founded brand. Originally established in the Inland Empire of Southern California before expanding into Los Angeles and North Orange County, Klatch Coffee is currently in the midst of an 11-store expansion across South Orange County and San Diego. With brand-new cafes recently opening inside local Sprouts Farmers Markets, Klatch is quickly becoming a daily staple for San Diego coffee enthusiasts."We have been so well received with our initial store launches in San Diego, and we are excited to roll out more stores throughout this year," says Perry.Attendees at the San Diego Coffee Festival will have the opportunity to taste exactly why Klatch took home top national honors. The Klatch booth (#17) will feature expertly crafted beverages showcasing the world-class espresso and carefully sourced beans that have made the brand a Southern California institution for over 30 years.Coffee fans can purchase a“passport” for $20 at the Klatch booth, which can be redeemed for a drink at each of the 8 current and future Klatch San Diego store locations as they open.This is an exclusive offer only available to be purchased in-person at the festival. The passport is a great way to explore specialty roasts across San Diego County.About Klatch Coffee: Klatch Coffee is a family-founded, woman-owned coffee company based in Southern California and distributed worldwide. Originally established in the Inland Empire of Southern California before expanding into Los Angeles and North Orange County, Klatch Coffee is currently in the midst of an 11-store expansion across South Orange County and San Diego. For more than three decades, Klatch Coffee has roasted and brewed their own coffee using their signature“peak of flavor” method. Fresh-roasted coffee is delivered to customers around the world with this method, created and refined by Roastmaster and founder Mike Perry. Mike sources coffee directly from like-minded producers who share Klatch's commitment to ethics, excellence, environmental stewardship, quality, and community. Klatch Coffee's store locations across Southern California serve their local communities, offering award-winning coffee, espresso, breakfast, sandwiches, pastries, and desserts.Media Contact: For digital photo assets or interview requests, please email....

Jeff Soto

KWSM: a digital marketing agency

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San Diego's Newest Coffee Sensation, Klatch Coffee, to Showcase Award-Winning Coffee at the San Diego Coffee Festival News Provided By KWSM Digital: a digital marketing agency October 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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