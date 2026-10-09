California Truck Crashes Show Surge In Pedestrian And Bicyclists Fatalities

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Federal safety data reveals California exceeds national averages for pedestrian and bicyclist deaths involving large commercial trucks.

- Simon. P. Etehad - Managing Partner of Etehad Law, APCBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recent federal highway safety statistics highlight growing risks for vulnerable road users throughout California, as state commercial vehicle crash patterns sharply diverge from national trends. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Large Truck Traffic Safety Facts report (DOT HS 813 816), large-truck collisions claimed 391 lives across California in 2024.While occupants of passenger cars accounted for 285 of those fatalities and truck occupants represented 38, non-occupants, specifically pedestrians and bicyclists, made up 68 of the deaths. This non-occupant share represents 17.4% of all truck-related fatalities in California, significantly outpacing the national baseline of 12.5%. The data underscores an acute regional vulnerability, as California and Florida were the only two states nationwide to record more than 60 non-occupant fatalities involving large commercial motor vehicles in a single year. Statewide, 386 commercial trucks were involved in fatal crashes, accounting for 7.2% of all fatal-crash vehicles in California.Three-Day Enforcement Window Highlights Mechanical DeficienciesThese fatality figures coincide with significant mechanical equipment failures documented during roadside commercial vehicle inspections. Data released by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) from its International Roadcheck demonstrated that equipment maintenance issues remain widespread across the freight sector.During an annual three-day targeted enforcement period alone, inspectors examined 54,575 commercial motor vehicles and placed 10,350 out of service for serious safety infractions, a 19% removal rate. Of the 13,924 total equipment violations recorded during that brief operational window, brake-related defects were the primary contributor, generating 5,451 citations and accounting for 39.1% of all mechanical failures. Because full roadside enforcement is limited to sample windows rather than permanent monitoring, the volume of removed equipment suggests many commercial vehicles continue operating on California roadways with deficient stopping systems.Truck Stopping Distances and Carrier Maintenance ObligationsFederal stopping standards illustrate why equipment maintenance is vital to the survival of pedestrians and cyclists sharing the roadway with commercial freight. Under federal motor vehicle safety regulations (49 CFR 571.121), a fully loaded combination vehicle operating near the 80,000-pound gross federal weight ceiling requires between 250 and 310 feet to stop from 60 mph under controlled test conditions. When brake components fall out of adjustment or suffer mechanical defects, stopping distances expand considerably, sharply reducing the margin for avoiding vulnerable individuals outside passenger vehicles.Government records further confirm that these fatal events are predominantly tied to corporate operational practices rather than impaired driving. In 2024, only 4% of large-truck drivers involved in fatal collisions tested at or above a.08 blood alcohol concentration, compared to 25% among passenger car operators. Furthermore, 76% of fatal commercial vehicle crashes occurred during ordinary weekday operating hours. These metrics indicate that roadway dangers stem largely from delivery routing, demanding transit timetables, and deferred fleet maintenance rather than acute driver intoxication. To determine liability after a serious accident, a personal injury lawyer must review the carrier's operational records and schedules.Evidentiary Demands in Commercial Crash InvestigationsThe high proportion of pedestrian and cyclist deaths substantially alters how formal crash investigations proceed. When a commercial motor vehicle collides with a person on foot or riding a bicycle, the incident produces minimal vehicle-to-vehicle physical evidence. There is no second vehicle to inspect for structural crush damage, no secondary event data recorder to download, and frequently no surviving testimony from the victim.Consequently, the core evidentiary record rests almost entirely in the trucking enterprise's physical custody. Key documentation includes commercial vehicle maintenance histories, brake adjustment logs, electronic logging device (ELD) telematics, dispatch communications, and roadside inspection documentation. Federal retention rules do not require motor carriers to keep all digital and mechanical logs indefinitely. Therefore, hiring a commercial truck accident lawyer allows surviving families to issue timely preservation demands and formal discovery notices before records are routinely overwritten.In fatal incidents where non-occupants do not survive, legal action must proceed without direct witness accounts from the individual struck.Reconstructing the events leading up to the impact demands comprehensive analysis of carrier safety ratings, electronic vehicle metrics, and equipment repair histories. Managing this record-heavy evidentiary process is the responsibility of a Los Angeles wrongful death attorney, ensuring that institutional evidence remains available to establish accountability.About Etehad LawEtehad Law, APC, is a personal injury law firm based in Beverly Hills, California. The firm represents people injured in vehicle and commercial vehicle collisions. Simon P. Etehad, Managing Partner, holds California Bar No. 186449 and was admitted to practice on 10 December 1996. He argued and obtained the published appellate opinion Ahdout v. Hekmatjah (2013) 213 Cal.4th 21.

Simon. P. Etehad

Etehad Law, APC

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California Truck Crashes Show Surge in Pedestrian and Bicyclists Fatalities News Provided By GLP Marketing Corp October 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Human Rights, Law



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