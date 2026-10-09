Gibbons Legal Awards $25,000 In Community Scholarships To Nine Philadelphia-Area Students

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- a representative of Gibbons Legal

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The firm's inaugural Community Scholarship winners have been selected and funded, and applications will reopen in 2027

Gibbons Legal Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers has awarded its first Gibbons Legal Community Scholarship, distributing $25,000 among nine graduating high school seniors from Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. The firm has finalized the recipients, paid the awards directly to each student's college, university, or trade school, and celebrated the winners on social media. This announcement confirms that the program is complete for 2026.

The scholarship recognizes students who have shown the courage to speak up, stand up, and fight for what is right, even when it is not easy. Applicants wrote about a time when they advocated for someone who needed a voice or a cause they believed was worth fighting for, and what that experience taught them about fairness, responsibility, and standing up for others.

Meet the 2026 recipients

- Junnar Anber Tahura, George Washington High School, enrolling at Thomas Jefferson University

- Helena Lentz, Council Rock High School North, enrolling at the University of Vermont

- Aydan J. Owens, Parkway Center City Middle College, enrolling at the Community College of Philadelphia

- Grace John, Central High School, enrolling at Washington & Jefferson College

- Jasmin Coles, New Foundations Charter High School, enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University

- Ella Peticca, a Pennsylvania high school graduate, enrolling at Penn State University

- Brett Westerfer, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, enrolling at La Salle University

- Two additional recipients (not named for privacy reasons)

About the Gibbons Legal Community Scholarship

The Gibbons Legal Community Scholarship awards $25,000 each year to nine high school seniors across the Philadelphia region, with four students receiving $5,000 and five students receiving $1,000. The firm pays each award directly to the recipient's chosen accredited college, university, or trade school. Eligible applicants are graduating seniors who live in Philadelphia or in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, or Montgomery counties, who have confirmed their enrollment and submitted a short essay on advocacy and standing up for what is right.

"Everyone deserves someone in their corner, and these nine students have already shown they are willing to be that person for others," said a representative of Gibbons Legal. "We are proud to invest in young people who speak up, stand up, and fight for what is right, and we cannot wait to see what they accomplish."

Applications reopen in 2027

Gibbons Legal will offer the Community Scholarship again in 2027 with the same $25,000 pool and the same nine awards, four at $5,000 and five at $1,000. Graduating seniors in the Philadelphia region can find eligibility details, the essay prompt, and application guidelines at community-scholarship/.

About Gibbons Legal

Gibbons Legal Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers represents injured people and their families throughout Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania counties. The firm is based at One Commerce Square, 2005 Market Street, in Philadelphia. Learn more at .

Tom Gibbons

Gibbons Legal Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers

+1 215-274-0173

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Gibbons Legal Awards $25,000 in Community Scholarships to Nine Philadelphia-Area Students News Provided By Gibbons Legal Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers October 09, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Law, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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