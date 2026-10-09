Overland Recovery Uses Mental Illness Awareness Week To Spotlight Mental Health As A Primary Diagnosis
Many outpatient centers are built primarily around substance use, which can leave people with depression, anxiety or trauma unsure whether they qualify for care. Overland Recovery provides primary mental health treatment, and clients do not need a substance use diagnosis to enroll. The program treats depression, anxiety, PTSD, complex trauma, personality and mood disorders and suicidal ideation, along with eating disorders and co-occurring conditions for those who need integrated care.
Clients can begin in the Partial Hospitalization Program, which provides about six hours of care per day, and step down into the Intensive Outpatient Program, which provides about three hours per day, three to five days a week. Morning, afternoon and evening tracks help people keep up with work, school and family. Treatment plans are written within three days, and clients see a psychiatrist in their first week. With a 2:1 client-to-staff ratio, clinicians can adjust care as progress unfolds, and alumni programming keeps graduates connected after treatment ends.
Therapy combines ACT, CBT, DBT, EMDR, psychodynamic therapy and solution-focused brief therapy with medication management and case management. Holistic offerings such as breathwork, sound baths, acupuncture and yoga round out a whole-person approach. For Californians outside the Los Angeles area, telehealth and hybrid plans make the same programming available statewide.
Overland encourages anyone who has been waiting for a "serious enough" reason to seek help to use this week as that reason. Overland Recovery is in-network with most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Beacon Health Options, Blue Cross of California, Blue Shield of California, Carelon, Cigna, ComPsych, Curative, Kaiser Permanente, Magellan Healthcare, Motion Picture Industry Health Plan (MPI), Optum, SAG-AFTRA, Tricare, TriWest, UMR, and UnitedHealthcare. The center offers a free same-day benefit check, CareCredit financing, and admission within 24 hours.
About Overland Recovery
Overland Recovery is an outpatient mental health, eating disorder, and addiction treatment center at 3415 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034, serving West Los Angeles, Culver City, and Santa Monica. It offers PHP, IOP, and alumni programming for adults managing mental health conditions, eating disorders, addiction, and co-occurring disorders, in person and virtually throughout California. Learn more at overlandiop or call (310) 953-9924.
Andrew Broz
Overland IOP
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:Overland Recovery Uses Mental Illness Awareness Week to Spotlight Mental Health as a Primary Diagnosis News Provided By MGMT Digital October 09, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment