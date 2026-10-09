Overland Recovery Uses Mental Illness Awareness Week To Spotlight Mental Health As A Primary Diagnosis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The West Los Angeles PHP and IOP provider treats depression, anxiety, trauma, and mood disorders, in person or through telehealth across California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Mental Illness Awareness Week arrives in early October, Overland Recovery, an outpatient treatment center in West Los Angeles, is encouraging Californians to rethink where mental health care fits in their lives. The center serves West Los Angeles, Culver City, and Santa Monica, with virtual and hybrid options available statewide. The national observance, led by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), centers on education and reducing stigma, and Overland is marking it by highlighting a point that often gets lost: mental illness deserves dedicated treatment, not just attention as a side effect of addiction.Many outpatient centers are built primarily around substance use, which can leave people with depression, anxiety or trauma unsure whether they qualify for care. Overland Recovery provides primary mental health treatment, and clients do not need a substance use diagnosis to enroll. The program treats depression, anxiety, PTSD, complex trauma, personality and mood disorders and suicidal ideation, along with eating disorders and co-occurring conditions for those who need integrated care.Clients can begin in the Partial Hospitalization Program, which provides about six hours of care per day, and step down into the Intensive Outpatient Program, which provides about three hours per day, three to five days a week. Morning, afternoon and evening tracks help people keep up with work, school and family. Treatment plans are written within three days, and clients see a psychiatrist in their first week. With a 2:1 client-to-staff ratio, clinicians can adjust care as progress unfolds, and alumni programming keeps graduates connected after treatment ends.Therapy combines ACT, CBT, DBT, EMDR, psychodynamic therapy and solution-focused brief therapy with medication management and case management. Holistic offerings such as breathwork, sound baths, acupuncture and yoga round out a whole-person approach. For Californians outside the Los Angeles area, telehealth and hybrid plans make the same programming available statewide.Overland encourages anyone who has been waiting for a "serious enough" reason to seek help to use this week as that reason. Overland Recovery is in-network with most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Beacon Health Options, Blue Cross of California, Blue Shield of California, Carelon, Cigna, ComPsych, Curative, Kaiser Permanente, Magellan Healthcare, Motion Picture Industry Health Plan (MPI), Optum, SAG-AFTRA, Tricare, TriWest, UMR, and UnitedHealthcare. The center offers a free same-day benefit check, CareCredit financing, and admission within 24 hours.About Overland RecoveryOverland Recovery is an outpatient mental health, eating disorder, and addiction treatment center at 3415 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034, serving West Los Angeles, Culver City, and Santa Monica. It offers PHP, IOP, and alumni programming for adults managing mental health conditions, eating disorders, addiction, and co-occurring disorders, in person and virtually throughout California. Learn more at overlandiop or call (310) 953-9924.

Andrew Broz

Overland IOP

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Overland Recovery Uses Mental Illness Awareness Week to Spotlight Mental Health as a Primary Diagnosis News Provided By MGMT Digital October 09, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.