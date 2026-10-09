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Children's Race Concludes The 16Th Bromine Amman Marathon
(MENAFN- Amman Net) Amman, Jordan – October 9, 2026: The Children's Race of the 16th Bromine Amman Marathon concluded this morning, Friday, at Al Hussein Parks. Organized by Run Jordan in partnership with the Greater Amman Municipality, the race brought together 2000 children of different age groups in a lively and family-friendly atmosphere filled with excitement and joy.
The Children's Race marked the conclusion of the 2026 Bromine Amman Marathon activities, following the success of the main marathon held last week, which attracted around 5,000 runners from Jordan and abroad. The 2026 Bromine Amman Marathon also received the World Athletics Road Race Label for the second consecutive year.
The Children's Race welcomed approximately 2000 boys and girls, aged between 6 and 14, with parents, volunteers, organizers and partners gathering to support the young runners. The event highlighted the importance of sport as part of children's lives and the wider community.
The race covered a 2.6-kilometre course within Al Hussein Parks, providing children with a safe and well-organized racing experience, accompanied by enthusiastic support and a range of sports and entertainment activities throughout the event.
At the conclusion of the race, winners were recognized across three age groups - 6–8, 9–11, and 12–14 years - for both boys and girls, in the presence of representatives from the organizing and supporting entities.
Race Results
Boys – 12–14 Years
1st Place: Rayyan Musaed Jabr Al-Obeid – Time: 08:46
2nd Place: Ahmad Anwir Ahmad Abu-Dlo – Time: 09:03
3rd Place: Ammar Abdel Raouf Salameh Al-Jaarat – Time: 09:06
Boys – 9–11 Years
1st Place: Wajdi Ismail Mahdi Al-Shanableh – Time: 10:17
2nd Place: Hasan Munther Ibrahim Abu Siyam – Time: 10:24
3rd Place: Qusai Younis Atiyeh Al-Saaydeh – Time: 10:37
Boys – 6–8 Years
1st Place: Yahya Khalil Salman Al-Bureiqi – Time: 10:01
2nd Place: Rayyan Amjad Atiyeh Al-Saaydeh – Time: 11:32
3rd Place: Mohammad Ali Ahmad Al-Jaarat – Time: 11:49
Girls – 12–14 Years
1st Place: Hanan Khaled Irsheid Al-Jaarat – Time: 10:54
2nd Place: Yara Yousef Salah Al-Jaarat – Time: 11:23
3rd Place: Rahaf Mohammad Khaled Al-Sharaa – Time: 11:35
Girls – 9–11 Years
1st Place: Fatima Rami Ghazi Al-Jaarat – Time: 12:17
2nd Place: Aisha Mousa Abdel Jalil Al-Mufleh – Time: 12:21
3rd Place: Eliana Suhail Al-Nashash – Time: 12:34
Girls – 6–8 Years
1st Place: Masa Ahmad Khaled Al-Jaarat – Time: 13:15
2nd Place: Aleen Ali Badr Al-Sleiti – Time: 14:25
3rd Place: Rose Alaa Mohammad Al-Hourani – Time: 14:30
Lina El Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, expressed her delight at the success of the Children's Race, emphasizing that engaging children in running is an important part of Run Jordan's vision to broaden participation in the sport and encourage younger generations to embrace a more active lifestyle.
El Kurd commended the strong participation of children and their families, as well as the efforts of all partners, volunteers and supporting entities who contributed to organizing the race and creating a safe and welcoming environment for young participants. She also highlighted the importance of continuing initiatives that bring together sport, families and the wider community.
Run Jordan extended its appreciation to all official, security and medical authorities, partners, supporters and volunteers, as well as to the parents of participating children, whose presence and encouragement contributed to the success of the Children's Race.
The 16th Bromine Amman Marathon concluded with the Children's Race, bringing together 5,000 runners across the main races and 2000 kids of young participants in their dedicated race, reflecting the growing interest in running and the expanding culture of sport and active living in Jordan.
The Children's Race marked the conclusion of the 2026 Bromine Amman Marathon activities, following the success of the main marathon held last week, which attracted around 5,000 runners from Jordan and abroad. The 2026 Bromine Amman Marathon also received the World Athletics Road Race Label for the second consecutive year.
The Children's Race welcomed approximately 2000 boys and girls, aged between 6 and 14, with parents, volunteers, organizers and partners gathering to support the young runners. The event highlighted the importance of sport as part of children's lives and the wider community.
The race covered a 2.6-kilometre course within Al Hussein Parks, providing children with a safe and well-organized racing experience, accompanied by enthusiastic support and a range of sports and entertainment activities throughout the event.
At the conclusion of the race, winners were recognized across three age groups - 6–8, 9–11, and 12–14 years - for both boys and girls, in the presence of representatives from the organizing and supporting entities.
Race Results
Boys – 12–14 Years
1st Place: Rayyan Musaed Jabr Al-Obeid – Time: 08:46
2nd Place: Ahmad Anwir Ahmad Abu-Dlo – Time: 09:03
3rd Place: Ammar Abdel Raouf Salameh Al-Jaarat – Time: 09:06
Boys – 9–11 Years
1st Place: Wajdi Ismail Mahdi Al-Shanableh – Time: 10:17
2nd Place: Hasan Munther Ibrahim Abu Siyam – Time: 10:24
3rd Place: Qusai Younis Atiyeh Al-Saaydeh – Time: 10:37
Boys – 6–8 Years
1st Place: Yahya Khalil Salman Al-Bureiqi – Time: 10:01
2nd Place: Rayyan Amjad Atiyeh Al-Saaydeh – Time: 11:32
3rd Place: Mohammad Ali Ahmad Al-Jaarat – Time: 11:49
Girls – 12–14 Years
1st Place: Hanan Khaled Irsheid Al-Jaarat – Time: 10:54
2nd Place: Yara Yousef Salah Al-Jaarat – Time: 11:23
3rd Place: Rahaf Mohammad Khaled Al-Sharaa – Time: 11:35
Girls – 9–11 Years
1st Place: Fatima Rami Ghazi Al-Jaarat – Time: 12:17
2nd Place: Aisha Mousa Abdel Jalil Al-Mufleh – Time: 12:21
3rd Place: Eliana Suhail Al-Nashash – Time: 12:34
Girls – 6–8 Years
1st Place: Masa Ahmad Khaled Al-Jaarat – Time: 13:15
2nd Place: Aleen Ali Badr Al-Sleiti – Time: 14:25
3rd Place: Rose Alaa Mohammad Al-Hourani – Time: 14:30
Lina El Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, expressed her delight at the success of the Children's Race, emphasizing that engaging children in running is an important part of Run Jordan's vision to broaden participation in the sport and encourage younger generations to embrace a more active lifestyle.
El Kurd commended the strong participation of children and their families, as well as the efforts of all partners, volunteers and supporting entities who contributed to organizing the race and creating a safe and welcoming environment for young participants. She also highlighted the importance of continuing initiatives that bring together sport, families and the wider community.
Run Jordan extended its appreciation to all official, security and medical authorities, partners, supporters and volunteers, as well as to the parents of participating children, whose presence and encouragement contributed to the success of the Children's Race.
The 16th Bromine Amman Marathon concluded with the Children's Race, bringing together 5,000 runners across the main races and 2000 kids of young participants in their dedicated race, reflecting the growing interest in running and the expanding culture of sport and active living in Jordan.
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