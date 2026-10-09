Patwaris Assure Cooperation On SVAMITVA Registration Work: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) After days of protests and disciplinary action against revenue officials, the Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh on Friday assured Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of cooperation in implementing the Centre's SVAMITVA scheme for rural property registration.

The assurance came during a meeting between the association's office-bearers and Yadav at his official residence, Samatva Bhavan, in Bhopal, amid opposition from Patwaris in several districts to being assigned the role of executors in the registration process.

Mohan Yadav shared a photograph of the meeting on social media platform X and said the association had reiterated its commitment to the scheme.

“The association's office-bearers stated that all Patwaris remain committed to diligently performing tasks related to the SVAMITVA scheme. They affirmed that, since work related to the SVAMITVA scheme is a priority for the state government, Patwaris would not lag in fulfilling their responsibilities,” Yadav wrote.

Ramesh Sharma, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Employees Welfare Committee, and Kuldeep Singh Gurjar, General Secretary of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, were also present at the meeting.

The dispute arose after the state government assigned Patwaris the role of executors in registering property ownership documents under the scheme.

The association has objected to the move, citing concerns over potential legal liability in cases involving ownership disputes or errors in revenue records. It has sought written clarification on the legal provisions governing their role, which differs from the traditional responsibilities of sub-registrars.

The dispute has disrupted implementation in several districts, where Patwaris have staged protests and resisted the assigned work.

The administration has responded with disciplinary action against officials accused of non-compliance.

According to reports, 29 Patwaris have been dismissed, including 15 in Rewa district on Thursday, and 129 in different parts of the state over the last few days.

The government aims to facilitate free registration of around 50 lakh rural properties under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme, at an estimated cost of more than Rs 3,800 crore.

The scheme seeks to provide legal ownership rights to families living on inhabited village land, known as abadi land.

Drone surveys and digital verification are used to prepare property records, which can help beneficiaries establish ownership and access bank loans and other financial services.

Separately, property documents for 82 beneficiaries across 17 districts were registered on Friday under the Chief Minister's Jan Vishwas Abhiyan, according to a state government statement.