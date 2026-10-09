Gujarat Cabinet Passes Resolution Marking PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) The Gujarat Cabinet on Friday unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public service, highlighting his tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister and citing initiatives in power, water management, infrastructure and welfare.

The resolution was passed at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, marking the completion of 25 years since Modi took over as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

He served as Chief Minister for 13 years before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

Addressing the media after the meeting, state government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani said: "PM Modi had placed service rather than power at the centre of governance, guided by the principle of 'Nation First'."

The resolution recalled the challenges Gujarat faced when PM Modi assumed office, including the aftermath of an earthquake, recurring droughts, electricity and water shortages, and inadequate infrastructure.

It credited initiatives during his tenure with improving electricity supply, water management and connectivity.

According to the resolution, Gujarat's installed power generation capacity increased from 8,750 MW in 2001-02 to 71,965 MW in 2025-26.

The Jyotigram Yojana extended three-phase electricity supply to 18,000 villages, while renewable energy projects, including the solar park at Charanka and the hybrid renewable energy park in Kutch, were cited as significant developments.

The Cabinet also highlighted the Narmada project, the Sujalam-Sufalam and Sauni schemes, and the expansion of irrigation and drinking water infrastructure.

It said the Sauni scheme had helped supply Narmada water to 109 reservoirs, 234 lakes and 1,616 check dams in Saurashtra.

The resolution also cited the development of roads, railways, airports, ports and digital connectivity, along with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, launched in 2003, as part of the state's industrial development initiatives.

Welfare measures mentioned included the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, housing schemes, women's empowerment programmes, tribal welfare initiatives and healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat.

The resolution said more than 69 lakh farmer families in Gujarat had received over Rs 23,000 crore through 23 instalments under the PM-Kisan scheme.

It also noted that several Gujarat initiatives were subsequently expanded nationally, including the transition from the state's Nirmal Gujarat campaign to the Swachh Bharat Mission and from Kanya Kelavani initiatives to Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

The resolution concluded by congratulating PM Modi on his public service and dedication to national development, describing the experience of Gujarat as a foundation for the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.