'We Work To Pay The Bills': Swiss Middle Class Under Pressure
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Rising fixed costs, fear of unexpected expenses, and cutting back on leisure activities: financial pressure is no longer sparing the middle class, who are voicing their frustration.
In the southeastern town of Vevey, in canton Vaud, amongst the colourful market stalls, the consensus is clear: the cost of living is becoming an ever-greater burden.“Prices are becoming unbearable. Next year, there'll be something I simply won't be able to afford,” says one customer.
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