Português pt “Trabalhamos para pagar as contas” Read more:“Trabalhamos para pagar as co Русский ru Что происходит со средним классом в Швейцарии Read more: Что происходит со средним классом в Швей

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite having stable jobs and a decent income, more and more Swiss people are struggling to make ends meet. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: 'We work to pay the bills': Swiss middle class under pressure This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 10:00 4 minutes Yann Dieuaide, RTS

Rising fixed costs, fear of unexpected expenses, and cutting back on leisure activities: financial pressure is no longer sparing the middle class, who are voicing their frustration.

In the southeastern town of Vevey, in canton Vaud, amongst the colourful market stalls, the consensus is clear: the cost of living is becoming an ever-greater burden.“Prices are becoming unbearable. Next year, there'll be something I simply won't be able to afford,” says one customer.

Another sums up the general feeling:“We want to buy two or three things, but it feels as if we're trying to buy gold!”

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