Switzerland Resigned To Spread Of Invasive Raccoons
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Der putzige Waschbär dürfte auch in Zürich nicht aufzuhalten sein
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Read more: Der putzige Waschbär dürfte auch in Zürich nicht aufzuhalten
“Not exponential, but gradual” is how Reto Muggler, co-head of the cantonal fisheries and hunting authority, describes the growth of the raccoon population in the canton of Zurich. The number of raccoons shot has remained constant at between one and five for decades.
But he, like other experts, is convinced that their spread can hardly be stopped.“Sightings of young raccoons are becoming more frequent.” However, this could also be due to the fact that there are far more cameras today than there used to be.More More How Switzerland is battling invasive species
This content was published on May 22, 2019 Switzerland has waged war on invasive species. The fight is starting to bear fruit, but private citizens have to lend a hand.Read more: How Switzerland is battling invasive sp
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