MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's Valcambi, one of the world's largest gold refiners, plans to open a new plant in Hong Kong, bolstering the city's push to become a global bullion hub. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Valcambi gold refiner plans Hong Kong expansion This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 10:16 2 minutes Bloomberg

The Swiss firm signed a letter of intent with Hong Kong's sole steelmaker Shiu Wing Steel to establish a new precious metals refining company that will also provide vaulting services.

“Asia is a key market for the precious metals industry and will continue to play an increasingly important role in its future,” Simone Knobloch, chief executive officer of Valcambi, said in a press release on Thursday.

More More The dark secrets of Switzerland's largest gold refinery

This content was published on Sep 15, 2023 Swiss precious metal refiner Valcambi continued to import gold from Dubai-based Kaloti after 2019. The latter has been linked to conflict gold.

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