Français fr Sika rachète le britannique Azpects Original Read more: Sika rachète le britannique Az

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss construction chemicals company Sika has acquired Azpects Group, a British manufacturer of polymer-modified sands for landscaping. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss industrial company Sika acquires British firm Azpects This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 10:28 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The canton Zug-based Sika is seeking to expand its product portfolio and distribution network in the United Kingdom.

Sika also expects this acquisition to generate cost synergies in both production and logistics, the company announced in a press release on Friday. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

The acquisition opens up opportunities for cross-selling between the two companies, efficiency gains, and new distribution channels for both, the statement added.

Founded in 2009 in Ipswich, Azpects manufactures and markets polymer-based jointing mortars for the construction and maintenance of patios, paths and driveways.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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