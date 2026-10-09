Deutsch de Neue Solar-Forschungsanlage auf Ackerland entsteht in Suhr AG Original Read more: Neue Solar-Forschungsanlage auf Ackerland entsteht in Su

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss energy group Axpo, the canton of Aargau and the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture have begun construction of an agri-PV research facility to boost agriculture with solar power. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: New Swiss solar research facility aims to boost agriculture This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 10:52 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Swiss dairy foods processor Emmi will use the energy directly on site.

A joint research project aimed at further developing agri-photovoltaics (Agri-PV) is to be launched, Axpo announced on Friday. The research facility currently under construction in Suhr, canton Aargau, combines agricultural use with solar power generation on the same plot of land.

The facility is expected to have a capacity of 600 kilowatt-peak. The module racks stand approximately three metres above the field. A tracking system adjusts the orientation of the solar modules according to the season. The structure is mounted on steel profiles embedded in the ground, as stated in the press release.

The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL) is providing scientific support for the project. The total trial area covers 279 acres. The solar modules cover around 120 acres of this area.

The researchers intend to use the eastern section as a reference area. They are comparing the effects on crop yield, biodiversity and water flow. They are also investigating how crops such as cereals and maize react to drought.

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