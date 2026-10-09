MENAFN - Swissinfo) Eye researchers at the Swiss city of Basel are hopeful of a breakthrough in the treatment for blind people after initial positive indications that a new form of therapy works. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss gene therapy for blindness makes further encouraging progress This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 13:59 3 minutes SRF

Blind people learning to see. What sounds like a fairy tale is becoming reality – at least in a certain sense. A new therapy for the retinal disease retinitis pigmentosa, which has so far only been tested on a small number of people, is showing astonishing results.

With its help, blind people were able to recognize at least the outlines of certain objects. This is reported in the renowned scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine.

Stefan Futterknecht from the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel (IOB) is a co-author of this recently published study. He is convinced that these findings will be very beneficial.

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