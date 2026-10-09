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MENAFN - Swissinfo) The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has hailed Navi Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize as“a very strong signal” for international justice. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UN says Pillay Nobel Peace Prize award sends“strong signal” This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 15:11 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

This award“is a collective success for human rights”, the Austrian told the press in Geneva.“And for those who seek justice and to establish accountability in this world”.

In his view,“it is clear” that international justice mechanisms are indispensable, including the International Criminal Court (ICC).“It is a very strong signal that this was decisive, especially in a world where we are seeing so many human rights violations.”

Türk praised Pillay as“an eminent legal scholar” and“his big sister” who headed the Office of the High Commissioner before him, from 2008 to 2014.

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This content was published on Nov 3, 2023 Navanethem Pillay of South Africa was UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014. She talks about the UN's toughest job.

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