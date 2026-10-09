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Invalid Signatures Halt Swiss Vote To Ease Solar Power Plant Rules

Invalid Signatures Halt Swiss Vote To Ease Solar Power Plant Rules


2026-10-09 02:15:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A Swiss popular initiative aimed at loosening planning rules on solar power plants has failed due to a high number of invalid signatures. The 18-month deadline for collecting 100,000 valid signatures has now passed. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Invalid signatures halt Swiss vote to ease solar power plant rules This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 15:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Initiative für Solaranlagen ohne Baubewilligung ist gescheitert Original Read more: Initiative für Solaranlagen ohne Baubewilligung ist gesche

The construction of solar power installations in Switzerland is often blocked by heritage conservation bodies or townscape committees.

+ Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams

The federal popular initiative“For solar installations exempt from planning permission” had not been submitted with the required number of signatures by October 8, 2026, the Federal Chancellery announced on Friday in the Federal Gazette. The deadline for collecting signatures had therefore expired.

More More Energy transition Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their promise

This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 Switzerland fast-tracked Alpine solar parks to boost winter power. Four years on, only a handful are being built and electricity targets are slipping.

Read more: Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their pr

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