Invalid Signatures Halt Swiss Vote To Ease Solar Power Plant Rules
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Initiative für Solaranlagen ohne Baubewilligung ist gescheitert
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Read more: Initiative für Solaranlagen ohne Baubewilligung ist gesche
The construction of solar power installations in Switzerland is often blocked by heritage conservation bodies or townscape committees.
+ Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams
The federal popular initiative“For solar installations exempt from planning permission” had not been submitted with the required number of signatures by October 8, 2026, the Federal Chancellery announced on Friday in the Federal Gazette. The deadline for collecting signatures had therefore expired.More More Energy transition Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their promise
This content was published on Sep 29, 2026 Switzerland fast-tracked Alpine solar parks to boost winter power. Four years on, only a handful are being built and electricity targets are slipping.Read more: Swiss Alpine solar farms struggle to deliver on their pr
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