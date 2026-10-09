Deutsch de Stadler erhält Auftrag aus Saudi-Arabien über 300 Millionen Franken Original Read more: Stadler erhält Auftrag aus Saudi-Arabien über 300 Millionen Fr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Rail has been awarded the second part of a major order from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Arabian Railways (SAR) has ordered a further ten Intercity trains worth CHF300 million. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss train maker Stadler secures CHF300m Saudi contract This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 15:56 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

With this order, the SAR has exercised an option under the contract signed two years ago, worth around CHF600 million. This doubles the fleet of trains specially developed for Saudi Arabia to a total of 20, Stadler announced on Friday. The existing maintenance contract will be extended to cover the additional trains.

The Intercity trains, which are around 175 metres long, have been designed for the climatic and operational conditions in Saudi Arabia. They feature two independent power cars and numerous redundant systems.

Special protection and filtration systems have been incorporated for operation in extreme heat and sandy conditions.

The trains, which can accommodate around 320 passengers, are to be deployed on the SAR's east-west line. They will connect the regions of Riyadh, Hofuf, Abkaik and Dammam.

The new trains will be produced largely at Stadler's factories in Switzerland. The car bodies for the power cars will come from the Stadler factory in Valencia, Spain.

Production will follow on directly from the manufacture of the first series, which began in April 2026. Commercial passenger services are expected to commence in the second half of 2029, according to Stadler.

More More Swiss train manufacturer Stadler receives first order for the Gulf region

This content was published on Feb 6, 2024 The order from Saudi Arabia Railways is worth up to around CHF600 million ($689 million).

Read more: Swiss train manufacturer Stadler receives first order for the Gulf r