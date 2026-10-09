Italy And Switzerland Still Contest Crans-Montana Fire Victim Bill
Italy continues to refuse to pay this sum, contrary to international agreements on the matter.
On January 1, Umberto Marcucci's son, Manfredi – severely burned on his back, hands, and arms – was initially admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital in Sion. He remained there for 15 hours before being airlifted to Milan.More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image
This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.Read more: Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's
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