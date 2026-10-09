MENAFN - Swissinfo) More than nine months after the Crans Montana fire tragedy, the Swiss government still doesn't know how to settle the bill for the medical care provided to the Italian victims – which amounts to CHF1.5 million, Swiss public broadcaster RTS has learned. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Italy and Switzerland still contest Crans-Montana fire victim bill This content was published on October 9, 2026 - 16:41 3 minutes Valérie Dupont, Jean-Marc Heuberger, RTS

Italy continues to refuse to pay this sum, contrary to international agreements on the matter.

On January 1, Umberto Marcucci's son, Manfredi – severely burned on his back, hands, and arms – was initially admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital in Sion. He remained there for 15 hours before being airlifted to Milan.

More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana blaze exposes cracks in Switzerland's image

This content was published on Jan 22, 2026 As new details emerge about the Crans-Montana tragedy, confusion and criticism in the foreign press are growing. Swissinfo spoke with international journalists covering the story.

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