Sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar Overcomes Stomach Cramps, Wins 100M Gold

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Karnataka's international sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar suffered stomach cramps but overcame the setback to emerge as the fastest man of the 65th National Open Athletics Championships here at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Hoblidhar suffered stomach cramps Thursday night but more than 20 hours later, emerged as the fastest male athlete of the meet, setting the track on fire.

Hoblidhar is a fierce competitor. On Friday evening, he didn't show any signs of discomfort due to the stomach ailment he suffered the previous night. He clocked 10.25 seconds to win gold, but fell short of improving his own meet record of 10.19 seconds set last year.

“I was pretty confident of improving my personal best here in Delhi but missed because of stomach cramps,” the Karnataka sprinter said.“I am happy with my performance as I have been undergoing rehab since April this year,” he said.

Earlier in the morning session, it was heartbreak for SSCB's race walker Servin Sebastian. He thought he finished first in the men's 21km half marathon, but a two-minute penalty for a technical rules violation dashed his hopes of winning gold. He eventually finished fourth with a time of 1:32:46.00.

Suraj Pawar declared winner in men's 21km half marathon race walk.

Results:

Men:

100m: Manikanta Hoblidhar (Karnataka) 10.25 seconds, Lalu Prasad Bhoi (Railway) 10.43 seconds, Laukik Melge (SSCB) 10.45 seconds.

400m: Akash Raj (Tamil Nadu) 46.24 seconds, Vikrant Panchal (Railway) 46.26 secs, Mijo Kurian (SSCB) 46.45 secs.

1500m: Arjun Waskale (Railway) 3:43.04, Shivam Sharma (Railway) 3:43.12, Rahul Baloda (SSCB) 3:43.14.

110m hurdles: Muhammed Lazan VK (SSCB) 13.70 seconds, Agraceson Jeeva (SSCB) 13.85 secs, Manav R (Railway) 13.97 secs.

Triple jump: Sebastian VS (SSCB) 16.54m, Dinesh V (Tamil Nadu) 16.33m, Mohanraj J (Tamil Nadu) 16.29m.

Discus throw: Dharamraj Yadav (SSCB) 55.90m, Abhimanyu (SSCB) 55.64m, Nirbhay Singh (Railway) 55.46m.

Decathlon: Yamandeep Sharma (Railway) 7068 points, Usaid SSCB) 7005 points, Gokul KR (Kerala) 6975 points.

21km half marathon: Suraj Panwar (Uttarakhand) 1:30:48.00, Deepak Gurjar (Delhi) 1:30:55.00, Vishvendra Singh (Madhya Pradesh) 1:31:32.00

Women:

400m: Anjli (Haryana) 53.37 seconds, Priya Mohan (Karnataka) 53.55 seconds, Priya Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) 53.56 seconds.

1500m: Ankita (Railway) 4:13.18, Lili Das (Railway) 4:19.05, Komal Jagadale (Railway) 4:22.67.

100m hurdles: Moumita Mondal (Railway) 13.48 seconds, Anjali C (All India Police) 13.50 secs, Nandhini K (Tamil Nadu) 13.53 secs.

Shot put: Manpreet Kaur (Railway) 17.07m, Srishti Vig (Delhi) 16.11m, Rekha (Railway) 15.72m.

21km half marathon: Mokavi M (Railway) 1:45:39.00, Munita Prajapati (Railway) 1:45.43.00, Bhawna Jat (Railway) 1:45:47.00.

Mixed 4x100m relay: Railway 42.82 seconds, Delhi 43.75 seconds, Haryana 43.97 seconds