Brazil's Natural Stone Sector Targets Egypt, UAE

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Cairo, Egypt, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will host a trade mission in November organized by It's Natural – Brazilian Natural Stone to showcase Brazilian natural stone and explore business opportunities for the sector. The project is a partnership between the Brazilian Center for Natural Stone (Centrorochas) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote Brazilian stone in international markets.

According to information released by the project on Friday (9), a trade mission will visit Cairo next month to identify opportunities in the Egyptian market and attend the Stone Africa trade fair, scheduled for November 12 to 15. The sectoral project will present an overview of Brazil's natural stone offerings at the event.

A second presentation on the sector will take place at Big 5 Global, one of the Middle East's largest construction trade fairs, scheduled for November 23 to 26 in Dubai, UAE.

These initiatives are part of a broader campaign to promote Brazilian natural stone in several countries during the final quarter of this year and the first months of 2027. Planned activities include trade fair participation, business matchmaking events, technical visits and a buyer program in Brazil. In addition to the UAE and Egypt, promotional activities will take place in Australia, Poland, China and the United States.

“We have put together an agenda that offers different entry points into international markets. There are opportunities both in destinations that are already important to the natural stone sector and in markets we want to develop. The goal is to help more companies connect with buyers, explore new business opportunities and expand their international presence,” said Centrorochas President Tales Machado in the statement.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Karina Porto-Firme

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