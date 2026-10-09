Robotplusplus Expands Industrial Maintenance Automation With Highmate Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) RobotPlusPlus, an engineering-led developer of working-at-height robots, is extending automation across industrial maintenance with its HighMate Series for industrial cleaning and corrosion control, led by the HighMate AP-F-CO Coating Robot+VOC Recovery System.

The systems, presented at SMM 2026 in Hamburg, cut workers' exposure to hazardous work at height while improving cleaning and surface-treatment efficiency and consistency.

On ships, storage tanks, bridges, and other large steel structures, manual coating often struggles with harmful particles, high paint loss, and reliance on the painter's skill.

The HighMate AP-F-CO Coating Robot+VOC Recovery System handle exactly that. It attaches by permanent magnet, adapts to curvatures as tight as a 3m radius, and carries two spray nozzles with spacing, and travel speed.

The flexibility supports even coating that avoids defects like orange peel and sagging, with overspray kept nearly negligible, at a production rate of 300 to 500 square meters per hour.

The robot also features a recovery system that collects overspray of the paint during operation, keeping the worksite clean and reducing environmental impact.

The company also demonstrated the HighMate AP Ex Series, an ATEX Zone 1-certified robot with a universal magnetic carrier and interchangeable hydro blasting, cleaning, coating, and abrasive blasting modules delivering 40+ m2/h with over 99 percent wastewater recovery.

RobotPlusPlus showcases its HighMate industrial maintenance robots for coating, cleaning and surface preparation, including systems for hazardous work at height out the display were the C20 Cargo Hold Cleaning Robot, built for confined cargo-hold spaces, and the HighMate Ultra Series Surface Preparation Robot, whose flexible four-wheel magnetic crawler adapts to complex curved surfaces like ship hulls.

Dr Hua-Yang Xu, founder and CEO of RobotPlusPlus, says:“We're excited to show how the HighMate Series is taking on more demanding work in industrial settings.

“With the HighMate AP-F-CO Coating Robot +VOC Recovery System entering international markets for the first time, RobotPlusPlus looks forward to bringing more automation and efficiency to work in high-risk environments.”