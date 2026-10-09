Biennale Jogja Foundation Ceases Operations After 16 Years

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thewill discontinue its activities afterof operation. The foundation was responsible for organizing the, along withof theand the artist and curator development program

The Biennale Jogja concentrated on art and artists located around the equator in Southeast Asia. Its final edition explored the concept of kawruh, a Javanese term signifying profound, embodied knowledge derived from custom and ritual.

Foundation Cites Political Climate for Decision

Representatives from the foundation issued a statement addressing their decision.“Reflecting on the political situation in Indonesia today, we have come to the conclusion that we need to REST,” they stated.“Under a political regime that has failed to recognize people's cultures as the foundation of cultural identity-amid chaotic economic and political policies, increasing censorship, and violence against activists and protesters-we feel an urgency to pause. Not to escape difficulty, but to reclaim the freedom we need to engage in grassroots solidarities.”

Source: Artforum