Belinda Tate Departs Indianapolis Museum Of Art After Three Years

MENAFN - USA Art News)is stepping down as executive director of theat, concluding her three-year tenure, local news outlet Mirror Indy reported. Her final day in the role is

Tate was appointed in 2023 by Colette Pierce Burnette, who was then Newfields' CEO and president. Her hiring followed a period of extensive discussion regarding institutional racism, which had led to the resignation of Burnette's predecessor, Charles Venable. Four days after Tate began her position, Burnette, the first Black woman to lead the institution, also resigned.

Neither Tate nor the IMA at Newfields has disclosed the reason for her departure. A museum spokesperson informed the IndyStar that the institution was unable to comment on her contract. Newfields CEO Le Monte Booker praised Tate in a statement, acknowledging her“significant and lasting impact” on the museum.

During her time at the IMA at Newfields, Tate notably increased the visibility of women artists and artists of color through both acquisitions and programming. Key exhibitions she oversaw include“Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks,”“The Message Is the Medium,” which explored the evolution of experimental contemporary art, and“Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Kasseem 'Swizz Beatz' Dean and Alicia Keys,” featuring works by influential Black artists.

The museum confirmed it will initiate a search for her successor in the coming months.

We previously reported:

Ann Temkin will step down as MoMA's chief curator of painting and sculpture in January 2027 after 18 years, transitioning to an advisory role.

Source: Artforum