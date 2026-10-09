Julianne Moore's West Village Home Features Major Artworks

MENAFN - USA Art News) ActorWest Village duplex showcases works by artists including, and. Moore shares the two-bedroom apartment with her husband, film director. The residence, a prewar building from thethat originally served as a residential hotel with studio and one-bedroom units, was recently featured in the upcomingissue of Architectural Digest.

The renovation of Moore's home was handled by architectural designer Oliver Freundlich, her brother-in-law, to accommodate her extensive art collection. In her living room, she displays Bourgeois' 2007 work on paper,“My Secret Life,” and Goldin's 1994 piece,“New York skyline from bridge.” The mantelpiece includes bronze sculptures by Rogan Gregory, Nancy Pearce, and Lisa Eisner, alongside a Tiffany & Co. bowl and tin.

The primary bedroom features a photograph of the moon captured by Freundlich. Elsewhere in the apartment, a photograph by Robin Rice depicting a person cycling nude hangs above a ceramic work by Isabel Rower. Also on view are a photograph of a tree by David Armstrong and a sizable framed photograph by Thomas Struth that dominates one wall.

Source: ARTnews