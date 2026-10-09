Brussels Gallery Super Dakota To Close After 15 Years

MENAFN - USA Art News) Brussels-based gallerywill close its doors at the end ofafterof operation. The gallery's final exhibition, a solo show by, concludes on

Founder Damîen Dakota, whose full name is Damîen Bertelle-Rogier, informed his listserv via email that the commercial gallery model no longer aligns with his ambitions. He stated,“This has been a great journey, but after 15 years the model of a commercial art gallery doesn't match my ambitions anymore. I want to continue supporting artists through other platforms and models.”

At the time of its closure, Super Dakota represented 16 artists. Among them were Geller, !Mediengruppe Bitnik, Alex Clarke, John Divola, Chris Dorland, Tabor Robak, LaRissa Rogers, and Julia Wachtel. Wachtel was featured in the 2026 edition of Greater New York and is included in the inaugural Aldrich Decennial.

Dakota, who has spent the last decade advising collectors on building their holdings, intends for Super Dakota to transition into a space for curatorial research. This new iteration will involve working closely with artists, collectors, and institutions to build collections and projects focused on historical relevance and theoretical aesthetics. Additionally, he plans to launch the MeatSpace Institute of Arts, which he described as“an institution at the intersection of art and gaming, designed to make culture radically accessible to anyone, anywhere and to rethink the role of museums and art institutions in the future.”

Super Dakota opened in September 2013 with the stated aim of presenting“cutting-edge and engaging shows, toward the perspective of an exacting contemporary art finding its roots in the history of art,” as described to the Independent art fair in New York. The gallery participated in numerous international art fairs, including Independent, NADA Miami, Liste Basel, Frieze London, and Art Basel Miami Beach. Its inaugural exhibition,“Void,” showcased the work of 10 artists, including Joachim Bandau, Baptiste Caccia, and Jan Groover. The gallery's third show was a solo exhibition for Groover, an important photographer since the 1970s who passed away in 2012. Exhibitions for Bandau and Caccia followed within the gallery's first 18 months.

Throughout its history, Super Dakota's programming was characterized by juxtaposing established and emerging artists. Notable group shows included“Masha” ( 2016 ), which featured artists like John Cage, Yvonne Rainer, Lawrence Weiner, and Groover alongside Lydia Gifford, GL Rogier, Ariane Schick, and Josh Tonsfeldt. Another was“The Scales of Persona and Possibility” ( 2018 ), presenting works by Fischli & Weiss, Douglas Gordon, Wade Guyton, Adam Pendleton, Raymond Pettibon, and Robert Rauschenberg in dialogue with Schick, Alex Clarke, Sarah Derat, Louis Malle, and Mitchell Syrop.

The past 18 months have seen a number of galleries close or scale back operations in both the US and Europe. Earlier this week, Zurich -based Eva Presenhuber announced the closure of her Vienna outpost. Last month, Viennese dealer Emmauel Layr decided to reduce his business, and in June, fellow Brussels gallery Dépendance confirmed its closure after 23 years.

In his email, Dakota expressed gratitude to the community that supported the gallery for a decade and a half, including his mother and partner. He also stated,“I also want to express my gratitude to the collectors who have been with us all these years supporting our vision and the practices of our artists, and of course I want to thank [all the] artists who have shown their works in our gallery. To all, I'm forever grateful.”

We previously reported:

Luhring Augustine, a blue-chip gallery, is reportedly closing its Tribeca location at 17 White Street amid broader market challenges and leadership changes.

Source: ARTnews