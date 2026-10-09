Bulgari's 24-Karat Pink Diamond Ring Heads To Christie's Geneva

MENAFN - USA Art News) A Bulgari“Fancy Intense Pink” diamond ring, crafted in the 1950s, will be a highlight ofsale during its Autumn Luxury Week in Geneva. Thediamond, described in a press release as a Type IIa distinction, carries an estimated value betweenand. It is scheduled for auction on

According to Christie's, the current owner's great-grandfather acquired the diamond in India and commissioned Bulgari to set it into a piece of jewelry during Rome's“Hollywood on the Tiber” era. Rome, where Bulgari was founded in the 19th century, was a hub of postwar glamour at the time, attracting international stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Audrey Hepburn, and Mel Ferrer to places such as Bulgari's boutique at Via Condotti. A“distinguished European noble family” has owned the ring for over 70 years since its creation.

The diamond's“coveted Fancy Pink color grade” is a rare characteristic. As a report in Forbes noted regarding the sale, pink diamonds get their color from“a rare distortion of the crystal lattice caused by intense pressure during their formation within the Earth. The structural deformation alters the way light passes through the diamond, producing its distinctive pink hue.”

Source: ARTnews