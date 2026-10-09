Guadalupe Maravilla To Install 100 Sculptures At St. John The Divine

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas received a commission from Creative Time to create a significant installation titled“.” This work will be staged in the Synod Hall of thein New York's Morningside Heights neighborhood, presented in collaboration with the. The exhibition is scheduled to be on view from

“Consejos de las Estrellas” will comprise approximately 100 sculptures and textile works. It will also feature Maravilla's mobile artwork, the“ Mariposa Relámpago,” a traveling school bus that the artist previously transported from Mexico to Boston for an exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, and has since brought to Austin and Marfa, Texas.

As with Maravilla's previous works, the installation is designed as a“sanctuary space” for“gathering, reflection and respite” during a period that can be both celebratory and vulnerable, according to a press release. The artist will activate the commission with weekly sound baths throughout its run, a core element of his practice exploring the connection between art and healing. This approach is informed by Maravilla's personal history as an unaccompanied minor fleeing the civil war in El Salvador in the 1980s and his later experience with cancer, which he views as related traumas.

Jean Cooney, Creative Time director, stated:“Both in the way he approaches his work and moves through the world, Guadalupe Maravilla embodies a commitment to care and creates the conditions for healing as an offering to all. 'Consejos de las Estrellas' is a beautiful and timely coalescence of Maravilla's practice, a choreography of his visual work across mediums, his profoundly moving work as a sound healer, and his deep commitment to community.”

Maravilla explained his vision:“For my project with Creative Time, I'm creating a sculptural installation that will serve as a healing instrument and a place to find warmth and belonging when the holidays deepen the feeling of absence, whether from grief, illness, or separation from family because of immigration status or other circumstances. It's a place to come in from the cold, connect with others, and feel supported.”

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine will also function as a mutual aid site, collecting donations of food, clothing, and toys for redistribution through partnerships with local community organizations. Laura Bosley, the cathedral's executive director for programming, remarked:“For more than 130 years, our Cathedral has served as a house of worship, sanctuary, and center of intellectual light for all people. 'Consejos de las Estrellas' beautifully embodies that mission, creating space for meaningful conversation, reflection, and unity at an increasingly tumultuous moment in our country. It affirms the Cathedral's commitment to community and reminds us that collective healing has the power to strengthen one's belief systems and open the door to new beginnings.”

Source: ARTnews