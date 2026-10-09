Churchill Painting Gifted To Daughter Heads To Christie's

MENAFN - USA Art News) A painting by former British Prime Minister, Amaryllis Lily (), will be offered atin London as part of its Modern British and Irish Art Evening Sale on. The work carries an estimate of(approximately).

The still life depicts a red amaryllis belladonna, also known as a March lily, shown blooming in a pot on a table against a dark background. Churchill originally gave the painting to his daughter, Lady Mary Soames, who then donated it to the Churchill Fellowship in 1995. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Churchill Fellowship's“Making Space for the Arts” program.

Pippa Jacomb, Christie's head of the Modern British and Irish Art evening sale, stated,“Amaryllis Lily is a striking example of Winston Churchill's skill as a painter, demonstrating his sophisticated understanding of color and composition. Painted in 1948, the work reflects the important influence of William Nicholson, particularly in its restrained composition and bold use of color, while also revealing the confidence Churchill developed as a still-life painter.”

Churchill's passion for painting began in the 1930s, following his friendship with Nicholson, who became his mentor. In a letter to British art historian John Rothenstein, Churchill credited Nicholson as“the person who taught me most about painting.” Both men frequently painted at Chartwell Manor, Churchill's family residence in Kent, where a studio was built in the garden.

Churchill's standing auction record was established in 2021 when Christie's sold his Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque ( 1943 ) for £8.29 million.

Source: ARTnews