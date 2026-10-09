Sotheby's To Offer Ted And Ruth Baum Collection Estimated Over $100 Million

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New Leadership, Exhibitions, and Closures Across the Art World

Elsewhere in the art market, Jeff Koons is set to sell nine works from his personal collection at Christie's New York this November, including Picasso's 1969 Le Baiser, estimated at $40 million. The overall collection, valued at $100 million, also includes pieces by Édouard Manet and Cornelis van Haarlem.

Several galleries are making significant moves. Thaddaeus Ropac now represents Denzil Forrester, Holly Hendry has joined Josh Lilley, and Jane Lombard Gallery has added Adam de Boer to its roster. Shiego Otake has joined White Cube, while Matt Carey-Williams is taking on representation for five artists: Sara Birns, Lauren Brown, Nada Elkalaawy, Theodore Ereira-Guyer, and Dean Fox. Paris's Galerie Christophe Gaillard plans to open a new space at the Bangkok Kunsthalle in March 2027.

Meanwhile, some galleries are closing. Brussels's Super Dakota will shutter after 15 years, with founder Damien Dakota stating in an email that“the model of a commercial art gallery doesn't match my ambitions anymore.” Tang Contemporary, established in Bangkok in 1997, has closed its Wong Chuk Hang branch in Hong Kong amid allegations of outstanding payments to artists, landlords, and logistics providers, though its Bangkok, Beijing, Seoul, Singapore, and Central Hong Kong locations remain open. Eva Presenhuber is closing her eponymous Vienna gallery in early December.

New art fairs and initiatives are also emerging. The Santa Fe Invitational, an annual international art fair founded by Michael Stein, will debut from April 8–11, 2027, at the Santa Fe Convention Center with approximately 45 galleries. Michael Phelan will serve as artistic director and curator. London's Minor Attractions is collaborating with Amsterdam gallery diez and cultural center Indebt to launch Indebt x diez Invites, a gallery initiative taking place November 18-21 at Indebt's Broedplaats during Amsterdam Art Week. Participating galleries include des bains (London), Klemms (Berlin), and Season 4 Episode 6 (London). Additionally, the Gochman Family Collection plans to open Branchline, a new exhibition space for contemporary Native American art, in Katonah, New York.

In institutional news, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has appointed Souraya Noujaim, formerly director of Islamic art and heritage at the Louvre in Paris, as its new director. Philip Tinari will direct Hong Kong's Tai Kwun Arts. Belinda Tate is departing her role as executive director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields after three years. The V&A museum in London has initiated a voluntary redundancy scheme for staff across its four sites, less than two weeks after unionized workers held a strike at the South Kensington site. The Keith Haring Foundation has appointed Alison Copland as its new director of strategic initiatives. The Zaha Hadid Foundation is reopening the architect's former London headquarters as a public exhibition space on October 29. The MCA Chicago and the Bluhm Family announced the Madeleine Fund for Women Artists, supported by a $5 million endowment from MCA board member Leslie Bluhm. The Rubin Museum is awarding nearly $195,000 to 13 projects that support Tibetan art and culture in the U.S. Finally, Art X Lagos will hold its 11th edition from November 5–8 at Federal Palace, featuring 15 exhibitors, including Gallery 1957 (Accra), Ko (Lagos), and Tafeta (London).

Source: Artnet News