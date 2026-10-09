Brits' Top Friendship Memories Include Being Told Off, Festivals And First Holidays

Brits' most memorable friendship moments include trying not to laugh while getting told off, going to festivals and setting off on a first group holiday together.

A study of 2,000 adults found 61 per cent said their most cherished adventures with friends came as a result of plans taking an unexpected turn rather than going according to plan.

And 48 per cent believe these weird, wonderful and unexpected adventures brought them closer, creating memories which will last forever.

Other top memorable friendship moments include helping someone through a break-up (30 per cent), trying an activity neither friend had done before (29 per cent) and even pulling an all-nighter (29 per cent).

While 16 per cent have 'unusual traditions' - doing things as bizarre as holding a fancy dress event yearly, taking the same photograph in different places or inventing secret words, signals or handshakes.

The research was commissioned by Cartoon Network ahead of its new animated series, Adventure Time: Side Quests, which sees Finn the Human and Jake the Dog embark on a series of absurd and unexpected adventures.

Spokesperson for the show, Monika Oomen, said: "The best friendships on and off screen are often built on the stories that make no sense to anyone else.

“Those unexpected detours, silly missions and mini side quests that become legendary between friends.

“The friendship between Finn and Jake has always been at the heart of Adventure Time, and Side Quests takes us back to the early adventures that helped

shape that bond.”

The research also found we don't just crave adventure when we're children, with 74 per cent of adults believing it's important to also have them with with friends.

People love an unexpected twist or mishap happening on an adventure because of the laughter it brings (46 per cent), the way it brings the group closer together (40 per cent) and how it becomes a running joke (32 per cent).

While 85 per cent end up retelling and sharing these stories together, according to research carried out through OnePoll.

When a day out or trip takes an unexpected turn, the most common responses are to laugh about it and improvise (23 per cent), turn it into a new experience (14 per cent) and treat it as a side quest and see where it leads (10 per cent).

It also emerged people's definition of an adventure is exploring somewhere new (43 per cent), trying something they've never done before (34 per cent) and being brave enough to try something different (30 per cent).

And the biggest benefits they see in going on these are having fun together (46 per cent), escaping everyday routines - even for a little while (30 per cent) and making ordinary moments feel special (28 per cent).

TOP 10 MOST MEMORABLE FRIENDSHIP MOMENTS

1. Going on holiday together for the first time

2. Going to a music festival, concert or gig

3. Trying not to laugh while being told off

4. Helping each other through a break-up

5. Trying an activity neither of you had done before

6. Pulling an all-nighter

7. Going camping together

8. Singing (made up or real) songs together

9. Attending a fancy-dress event

10. Going on an unplanned day trip