American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Reports 151 Pending U.S. Patent Applications, Advances Texatron(TM) Fusion Testing, Plans Uplisting

The latest patent filings cover variations in Texatron(TM) confinement structures, chamber geometries, fuel injection, and electromagnetic components. The company is pursuing further Texatron(TM) testing at a university facility while preparing to establish a dedicated, company-controlled testing site. American Fusion(TM) has identified a property for the proposed facility and negotiated principal terms, but the transaction remains subject to closing conditions. The company is preparing for a potential national exchange uplisting, with the Texas Stock Exchange under consideration alongside NYSE and NASDAQ.

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American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, has reported 21 additional U.S. patent applications, bringing its pending portfolio to 151, as the Texas-based fusion developer advances plans for further Texatron(TM) testing and prepares for a potential move to a national securities exchange.

The company's September 22 corporate update outlined three areas of activity: intellectual property protection, testing infrastructure and capital-markets preparation ( ). The new applications expand coverage around the Texatron(TM) platform, including alternative confinement structures and component arrangements. The filings described in...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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