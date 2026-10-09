SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Moves Drone Navigation Offboard, Builds Software-First Recurring Revenue Model

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPAI's Overwatch Positioning Network delivers GPS-denied positioning using telemetry drones already generated, eliminating the need for new hardware or airframe modifications. The company's per-device subscription model is designed to generate scalable, high-margin recurring revenue as more drones connect to the platform. SPARC AI is targeting a defense, security, and commercial drone market projected to exceed $100 billion over the next decade.

SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is approaching the growing challenge of GPS-denied navigation from a software-first perspective. Instead of adding more chips, sensors, and navigation hardware to individual aircraft, the company's Overwatch Positioning Network moves the positioning process off the drone and into its network infrastructure. The model is designed to provide latitude, longitude, and time using telemetry that is already generated, potentially allowing operators to improve navigation without redesigning their aircraft.

The timing underscores a broader shift in the operating environment for autonomous systems. Lost signal incidents increased 220% between 2021 and 2024, making GPS disruptions an increasingly persistent consideration for aviation and other autonomous operations. The publication argues that traditional onboard approaches can become difficult to scale because every...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

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