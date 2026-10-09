Investornewsbreaks Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Builds Scalable Business Through Vertical Integration, Dual-Market Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) is building a scalable, self-sustaining healthcare business through strategic acquisitions, end-to-end vertical integration, and a dual B2B and B2C revenue model. Its portfolio of pharmacies, telehealth platforms, and pharmaceutical distribution businesses connects patient consultations, clinical support, compounded medication production, and fulfillment while helping streamline operations and control supply costs. With its compounding pharmacies licensed across 34 U.S. jurisdictions, the company is expanding its reach while generating consumer-facing revenue and higher-margin business-to-business income from infrastructure and compounding services provided to third-party healthcare providers. As ETST enters fiscal 2027, management plans to expand the geographic footprint of its subsidiaries and pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships to support continued growth.

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About Earth Science Tech Inc.

Earth Science Tech operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The company's principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The company's healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the company's value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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