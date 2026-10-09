MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) an infrastructure platform powering agentic commerce, unveiled a demonstration of its RezolvePay technology enabling consumer AI agents to interact with merchant-side agents and complete purchases. The demonstration features Meta Muse placing a coffee order through a merchant's RezolvePay agent for in-store collection, illustrating how the platform connects AI-driven purchasing intent with ordering and payment infrastructure. RezolvePay is designed to work with compatible consumer AI agents, allowing retailers and brands to facilitate transactions while retaining control over their products, commercial terms and fulfillment.

The company highlighted a global retail market representing approximately $30 trillion in annual sales, citing McKinsey estimates that AI agents could mediate $3 trillion to $5 trillion in global consumer commerce by 2030. Rezolve Ai aims to capitalize on this opportunity through merchant adoption of its commerce solutions, integrated payment capabilities, including digital-asset and stablecoin rails, and licensing its technology to platforms, financial institutions and payment networks.

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at

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