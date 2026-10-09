Rockbreaks Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML FSE: HK6) To Participate In Arctic Mining Roundtable At 2026 Arctic Circle Assembly

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused critical minerals developer, announced that President Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard has been invited to participate in the closed, invitation-only Arctic Mining roundtable at the 2026 Arctic Circle Assembly and Business Forum, taking place Oct. 8-10 in Reykjavík, Iceland. The roundtable will bring together Arctic mining, investment and policy leaders to discuss responsible mineral development, infrastructure, permitting, local economic benefits and the role of critical minerals in Arctic security. Greenland Mines will highlight its Sarfartoq rare earths project in West Greenland and Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold and critical-metals project in East Greenland.

The company will also discuss its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision, aimed at connecting Greenland mineral resources with processing, infrastructure, investment and strategic markets across Europe and North America. At Sarfartoq, a 2026 Initial Assessment reported a high-case pre-tax net present value, discounted at 8%, of approximately $2.05 billion. At Skaergaard, Greenland Mines recently completed a field campaign that included 4,480 meters of diamond drilling and collection of more than 105 tons of bulk material. The company views both projects as potential contributors to secure critical-mineral supply chains for allied economies.

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About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

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