MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Environmental groups have taken the USDA to court in Iowa over changes to a program funding renewable energy. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of farmers, farm organizations and solar companies who say the rules shifted beneath them after they'd already signed on.

For clean energy firms like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) watching what is happening on the policy front within the U.S., it is unclear whether the government even understands how beneficial renewable energy can be when it is added to the...

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