Innovation Could Help EV Makers Attract Ordinary Motorists

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Electric vehicles have moved far beyond their early reputation as slow, impractical experiments, yet many ordinary drivers still hesitate to make the switch. The next stage of EV growth will not come primarily from persuading people who already believe in electrification. It will come from designing vehicles that fit naturally into the routines, budgets, and expectations of mainstream motorists.

Features that save time, such as automatic charging schedules, predictive range estimates, and seamless navigation to available chargers, can matter as much as raw driving range. If automakers like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) can address the manufacturer-side of these bottlenecks, the motoring public could respond more enthusiastically to what the market has...

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