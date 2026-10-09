AI Memory Boom Propels Samsung To An $80B Record In Profits

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Samsung Electronics has revealed that its quarterly profits for the period July to September 2026 will increase more than nine-fold when compared to its earnings for the same period last year. The firm expects its profits to reach $80 billion for the just-ended quarter.

As has been the case, every boom lifts a cross-section of players in that specific segment. It isn't therefore surprising that other manufacturers of AI memory chips, such as Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), are also enjoying strong revenue growth as they produce the chips that major AI businesses like Nvidia require for their stack of products, and many of...

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