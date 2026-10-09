Techmediabreaks Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) Broadens Technology Portfolio With Quantum.IQ Acquisition

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Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) has completed its acquisition of Quantum Technologies Inc., expanding its business beyond AI-powered chemistry and drug discovery into quantum-resistant cybersecurity. The acquisition makes Quantum a wholly owned subsidiary and adds software designed to help organizations identify cryptographic assets, assess vulnerabilities, evaluate compliance with security standards, and plan transitions toward post-quantum cryptography. The platform targets government agencies, defense organizations, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure operators seeking to prepare for potential future threats posed by quantum computing. Under the transaction, Redwood agreed to issue up to 14,033,558 common shares to Quantum shareholders, with portions subject to escrow arrangements and customer- and revenue-based milestones. The acquisition broadens Redwood's technology portfolio, which includes its Reactosphere AI platform for chemical synthesis planning and analysis, and provides an opportunity to pursue new markets through the commercialization of specialized cybersecurity software.

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About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defense and safety solutions. The company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform is designed to enable faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RDWCF are available in the company's newsroom at

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