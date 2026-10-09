Cryptonewsbreaks BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) Named Security Partner For Moonpay Korea Stablecoin Infrastructure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of BTQ Technologies Corp. and may include paid advertising.

BTQ (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ), a global technology company developing trust infrastructure for the quantum era, announced a strategic partnership with MoonPay Korea to provide post-quantum cryptography (“PQC”) security for its Korean won-backed stablecoin infrastructure. The partnership includes developing a quantum-transition roadmap, conducting a proof of concept of BTQ Quantum Secure Stablecoin Network (“QSSN”) with Korean banking institutions and supporting quantum-safe security across stablecoin issuance, distribution, wallets and settlement. MoonPay Korea is developing infrastructure connecting Korea's emerging stablecoin market to MoonPay's global network of more than 35 million customers in approximately 180 countries and more than 1,500 enterprise clients. The agreement builds on BTQ's existing collaborations with Korean financial institutions and its commercial agreement with LINE NEXT and Kaia DLT Foundation to deploy QSSN across the Kaia ecosystem.

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About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BTQ) (Cboe CA: BTQ) is a quantum technology company focused on accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio and deep technical expertise, BTQ is developing a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform spanning hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BTQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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