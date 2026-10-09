How Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Transforms Audience Engagement Through Gamification

Versus Systems is a tech company that's focused on transforming passive audiences into active participants, enhancing how audiences interact with content across both live and digital environments. It operates through two primary platforms, Winfinite and Filter Fan Cam (“FFC”), which help brands, marketers, and creators hold onto consumer attention, even as digital environments become increasingly crowded. Versus has worked with professional sports leagues, entertainers, and a variety of other major brands, deploying its technology across thousands of events across the globe.

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With people exposed to countless ads and posts daily, audience engagement is a significant challenge for marketers, brands, creators, and other professionals.

Versus Systems Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is a technology company that successfully turns passive audiences into active participants through competitions, interactive games, and real-world rewards. It also enhances how these audiences interact with...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VS are available in the company's newsroom at

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